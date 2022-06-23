ECM PADRES REPORT: PHILLIES REBOUND TO TAKE GAME ONE

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

June 23, 2022 (San Diego) - After a very successful series sweeping the Diamondbacks, the Padres took a break from hosting the NL West now that they had first place of it. Now, they turned their attention to the NL East by hosting the Phillies this weekend. Ranger Suarez started tonight’s game one for Philadelphia against Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove.

Eric Hosmer kicked things off with a solo homer in the second to deep right and the Padres led 1-0 after one.

But the Phillies got their revenge in the fifth after a double by Didi Gregorius led to an RBI single by Odubel Herrera that scored him and we were tied at one after five.

The next inning, Kyle Schwarber blasted a two-run homer to straightaway center. J.T. Realmuto stuck a fork in it with a big line drive three-run homer to right and the Phillies led 6-1 after six.

The Padres got one back in the eighth when Jorge Alfaro hit a sac groundout, allowing Trent Grisham to score from third, but the Phillies rebounded to take game one 6-2 and put the Padres back in second place, a game and a half back behind the Dodgers.

UP NEXT

Game two is tomorrow night at 6:40 p.m. Aaron Nola gets the start for Philly against MacKenzie Gore.

