ECM PADRES REPORT: PHILLIES TURN TABLES ON PADRES IN GAME TWO

By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

May 18, 2022 (Philadelphia) - Yesterday was an easy win for the Padres. Blake Snell made his return in tonight’s game two against Zack Wheeler for Philadelphia.

His return wasn’t so great. The Phillies lit him up in the first with J.T. Realmuto’s single up the middle that scored Rhys Hoskins and Philly led 1-0 after one.

Hoskins extended the lead in the third with a solo homer on the first pitch of the third inning to left and the Phillies led 2-0 after three.

And the last run came on Odubel Herrera’s double in the fourth to right that scored Kyle Schwarber and the Phillies beat the Padres by the exact same score that the Padres beat the Phillies by last night, 3-0, to even the series.

UP NEXT