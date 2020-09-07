ECM PADRES REPORT: PROFAR WALKS IT OFF IN NINTH

By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

September 7, 2020 (San Diego) - The Padres celebrated Labor Day by coming home and returning to National League play with a series against the Rockies. Kyle Freeland started tonight’s game one for Colorado against Dinelson Lamet.

For the first time in a long time, we were scoreless through nine innings. Well, almost nine. In the bottom of the ninth, Jurickson Profar came through with the walk-off liner to right. Jorge Mateo scored from first and the Padres took game one 1-0.

UP NEXT

Game two is tomorrow at 6:10 p.m. Chi Chi Gonzalez starts for Colorado against Mike Clevinger.

TRANSACTION NEWS

OF Jorge Ona recalled from alternate training site

P Luis Patino optioned to alternated training site

