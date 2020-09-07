ECM PADRES REPORT: PROFAR WALKS IT OFF IN NINTH

By Liz Alper

 

Photo via @padres on Twitter

 

September 7, 2020 (San Diego) - The Padres celebrated Labor Day by coming home and returning to National League play with a series against the Rockies.  Kyle Freeland started tonight’s game one for Colorado against Dinelson Lamet.

For the first time in a long time, we were scoreless through nine innings.  Well, almost nine.  In the bottom of the ninth, Jurickson Profar came through with the walk-off liner to right.  Jorge Mateo scored from first and the Padres took game one 1-0.

 

UP NEXT

 

Game two is tomorrow at 6:10 p.m.  Chi Chi Gonzalez starts for Colorado against Mike Clevinger.

 

TRANSACTION NEWS

 

  • OF Jorge Ona recalled from alternate training site
  • P Luis Patino optioned to alternated training site

 

TRANSACTION NEWS

 

  • OF Jorge Ona recalled from alternate training site
  • P Luis Patino optioned to alternated training site 



 


