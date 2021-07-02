ECM PADRES REPORT: REDS AVOID SWEEP WITH WALKOFF IN NINTH

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

July 2, 2021 (Cincinnati) - The Padres opened July coming off of an epic Trent Grisham grand slam that gave them the series. They looked to complete the sweep tonight with Ryan Weathers on the mound against Luis Castillo for the Reds.

The Reds struck first again in the second. Alejo Lopez scored and Jonathan India doubled to score Kyle Farmer and Cincinnati took a 2-0 lead after two.

After a rain delay, the Padres got on the board in the fifth on Jurickson Profar’s double that scored Manny Machado. They still trailed 2-1.

Aristides Aquino extended the lead for the Reds with a double that scored Lopez and the Reds led 3-1 after five.

But the Padres rebounded in the seventh with Tommy Pham’s single that scored two and we were tied at three after seven.

The Padres finally took the lead in the eighth when Manny Machado scored on an error and the Friars took a 4-3 lead after eight.

But Farmer saved the day for the Reds with a solo homer in the ninth and we were tied at four. And Tyler Stephenson put the nail in the coffin with a single to score India and the Reds avoided the sweep and won 5-4. But the Padres still take the series and fall to 49-34.

The Padres get to spend Fourth of July weekend in Philadelphia. Game one against the Phillies on Friday is at 3:05 p.m. Chris Paddack starts against Zack Wheeler for the Phillies.

