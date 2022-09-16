ECM PADRES REPORT: REVENGE SERVED

By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

September 16, 2022 (Phoenix) - The Padres gave absolutely no effort yesterday in their loss to Arizona. They tried again tonight with Blake Snell on the mound against Madison Bumgarner for the Dbacks.

Brandon Drury kicked things off in the opposite way from last night with a two-run homer in the first and the Padres led 2-0 after one.

Austin Nola continued the home run show with a solo in the second and the Padres led 3-0 after two.

Drury hit another homer in the fourth and the Padres led 4-0. Christian Walker put the Dbacks on the board with a solo homer in the bottom of the fourth and the Padres led 4-1 after four.

Juan Soto singled in the fifth to score Nola and the Padres led 5-1 after five.

Jake Cronenworth added more with a single in the sixth that scored Ha-Seong Kim. José Azocar singled to right to score Cronenworth and the Padres led 7-1 after six.

More came in the eighth when Nola hit a sac fly to score Kim and Azocar singled to score Josh Bell. Soto doubled to score two and the Padres led 11-1 after eight.

Kim added a last dagger with a solo homer in the ninth. Walker hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth, but the Padres exacted their revenge wholly and totally with an 12-3 win.

UP NEXT

Game two is an hour and a half earlier tomorrow at 5:10 p.m. Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove starts against Zac Gallen for Arizona.