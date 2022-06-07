ECM PADRES REPORT: REVENGE IS SWEET

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: high school baseball coaches, including Santana coach Rigo Ledezma and Helix head coach Cole Holland, were honored before the game for the 2022 Coaches of the Year ceremony. Via @padres on Twitter

June 7, 2022 (San Diego) - Last night was horrific for the Padres; Eduardo Escobar hit for the cycle and the Friars suffered a double digit loss. Nothing you can do but shrug it off and try again. Taijuan Walker started for New York against Yu Darvish.

The Padres finally got the upper hand with a solo homer by Jurickson Profar in the first to deep right and the Friars led 1-0 after one.

Trent Grisham gave the Padres some insurance in the second with a single that scored Eric Hosmer. Jake Cronenworth singled to score two and the Padres led 4-0 after two.

The Padres capitalized again in the seventh after three straight walks from Colin Holderman, loading the bases. Manny Machado hit a ground ball single to left that scored two. Luke Voit hit a deep sac fly to left to score Cronenworth and the Padres got perfect revenge after last night’s loss with a 7-0 win to even the series.

UP NEXT

The rubber game is a rare Wednesday night game at 6:40 p.m. and may also be viewed on MLB Network. Chris Bassitt starts for New York against Sean Manaea.

