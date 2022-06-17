ECM PADRES REPORT: ROCKIES BURY PADRES WITH HOMERS

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Luke Voit via @padres on Twitter

June 17, 2022 (Denver) - The newly minted first place Padres went from the Midwest to Denver for the weekend for three games with the Rockies. MacKenzie Gore started tonight’s game one against Kyle Freeland for Colorado.

This time, the Rockies got the upper hand with a Charlie Blackmon triple in the first that scored Yonathan Daza and a massive C.J. Cron two-run homer and the Rockies led 3-0 after one.

Randal Grichuk one-upped him with a big three-run line drive homer in the fourth to left and the Rockies led 6-0 after four.

Trent Grisham put the Padres on the board in the fifth with a solo homer. Jurickson Profar hit a sac fly that scored José Azocar. Manny Machado doubled to score Jake Cronenworth. Luke Voit doubled to score Machado, but the Rockies stopped the rally and Cron jacked another two-run homer in the bottom of the fifth and Gore was done for the night. He was replaced by Mike Clevinger, who got all three outs, but the Rockies still led 8-4.

The Rox weren’t done yet. Blackmon singled in the sixth to score Connor Joe and Cron singled to score Daza and the Rockies successfully banished the Padres in game one with a 10-4 win.

UP NEXT

Game two tomorrow is at 6:10 p.m. Nick Martinez gets the start against German Márquez for Colorado.

