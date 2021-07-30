ECM PADRES REPORT: ROCKIES COME OUT SWINGING, TAKE GAME TWO

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Manny Machado's two two-run homers weren't enough tonight. Via @padres on Twitter

July 30, 2021 (San Diego) - The Padres got an easy 3-0 win last night over the Rockies, so they tried to do the same thing tonight. Jon Gray started for Colorado against Ryan Weathers.

The Rockies got started right away in the first with Charlie Blackmon’s double that scored C.J. Cron. Ryan McMahon put the cherry on top with a grand slam and the Rox led 4-0 after one.

Connor Joe added a couple more in the fourth with a two-run bomb to left. Brendan Rodgers hit a controversial two-run home run that was originally called a double, but since the ball went off of Tommy Pham’s glove and the left field wall, it was ruled a home run and the Rockies led 8-0 after four.

Elias Diaz added the fourth Rockies home run of the night with a solo homer to left and Colorado led 9-0 after five.

Manny Machado finally got the Padres on the board in the sixth with a line drive two-run home run to left. The Rockies kept a 9-2 lead after six.

Machado kept poking away at the lead--because no one else could be bothered to--with another two-run homer in the eighth, his 20th of the season, this one to left center, but the Rockies held strong and took a 9-4 win to split the series. The Padres fall to 60-46.

UP NEXT

Game three is tomorrow at 5:40 p.m. German Marquez starts for Colorado against Yu Darvish.

