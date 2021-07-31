ECM PADRES REPORT: ROCKIES KEEP PADRES DOWN AGAIN

By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

July 31, 2021 (San Diego) - All of the Padres except for Manny Machado had a lackluster game yesterday. They tried again today with German Marquez on the mound for Colorado against Yu Darvish.





The Rockies picked up where they left off last night in the third when Charlie Blackmon hit a sac groundout that scored Sam Hilliard. Brendan Rodgers knocked a solo homer to deep center and Colorado led 2-0.





Jake Cronenworth erased that deficit with a two-run blast to right in the home half of the second and we were tied at two after two.

The Rockies regained the lead with Elias Diaz’s solo shot to left in the fifth. Marquez followed that up with some other magic: a solo homer of his own to straightaway center and Colorado led 4-2 after five.

Connor Joe added another in the sixth with a single that scored Trevor Story and the Rockies led 5-2 after six.





The Padres tried to rally in the ninth with Austin Nola’s single to left that scored Jurickson Profar, but the Rockies turned a double play to end the game and win 5-3. The Padres fall to 60-47.

UP NEXT

The rubber match is tomorrow at 1:10 p.m. Austin Gomber will start for Colorado against a pitcher to be named.

TRANSACTION NEWS



