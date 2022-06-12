ECM PADRES REPORT: ROCKIES RALLY LATE TO SPLIT SERIES

By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

June 12, 2022 (San Diego) - Yesterday was an exciting day, with the Padres walking off game one of a doubleheader, but losing game two big, thus giving up their opportunity to take sole possession of first place in the NL West. Today, the Rockies tried to even the series in the rubber game with German Marquez on the mound for Colorado against Blake Snell.

This one was back and forth. The Rockies started the scoring in the fourth with a single by José Iglesias that scored Yonathan Daza. Randal Grichuk hit a sac fly that scored C.J. Cron and the Rockies led 2-0 after four.

But the Padres fought back, starting with a solo homer by Luke Voit in the fifth and a sac fly by Eric Hosmer in the seventh that scored Manny Machado. We were tied at two after seven.

But the Rockies broke through with Ryan McMahon’s double in the eighth that scored two and Colorado spilt the series with a 4-2 win.

UP NEXT

The Padres head back out on the road for another long week, starting with four games in Chicago. First pitch against the Cubs tomorrow is at 5:05 p.m. and can also be viewed on MLB Network. Yu Darvish starts against Justin Steele for Chicago.

TRANSACTIONS