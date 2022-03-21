ECM PADRES REPORT: ROCKIES REBOUND LATE DESPITE PADRES’ EARLY SURGE

By Liz Alper

Photo: Manny Machado via @padres on Twitter

March 21, 2022 (Peoria, Ariz.) - After a couple of horrible “road” games, the Padres are back in Peoria facing the Rockies for the first of many times this season. Ryan Rolison started for Colorado against Yu Darvish.

Apparently the Padres were sick of losing because in the first inning, they came out swinging. Eric Hosmer doubled to score Jurickson Profar and Manny Machado. Wil Myers hit a sac fly that scored Luke Voit and Ha-Seong Kim doubled to score Hosmer and the Padres led 4-0 after one.

But that was all they’d get. For they wouldn’t be able to resist the mighty Rockies, who struck for eight runs over two innings. First, in the sixth, Ryan Vilade singled to score Dom Nunez, Luis García balked, allowing SDSU alum Alan Trejo to score from third and Ezekiel Tovar homered for two runs and the Rox tied the game at four after six.

In the eighth, Warming Bernabel singled to score Wynton Bernard, Brenton Doyle singled to score him and Bret Boswell put the cherry on top with a triple that scored two to give the Rockies an 8-4 win.

UP NEXT

The Padres are back on the road for a day tomorrow when they go to Goodyear to face the newly rebranded Cleveland Guardians. First pitch is set for 1:05 p.m. Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove starts against Zach Plesac for Cleveland. The game will be one of mlb.tv’s free games of the day.

TRANSACTIONS