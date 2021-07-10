ECM PADRES REPORT: ROCKIES SHUT OUT PADS IN GAME TWO

By Liz Alper
 
Photo:  Jake Cronenworth via @padres on Twitter 
 
July 10, 2021 (San Diego) - The Padres got a nice, easy, non-dramatic win last night.  Tonight, they looked to take the series.  German Marquez started for Colorado against Grossmont High alum and Padres sole no-hitter owner Joe Musgrove.

Things stayed air-tight until the fifth when the Rockies loaded the bases and Charlie Blackmon singled on a ground ball to right to score two and Musgrove was done.  Austin Adams replaced him and got the Pads out of the jam, but the Rockies took a 2-0 lead after five.
 
C.J. Cron added some extra padding in the seventh on a deep sac fly to right to score Raimel Tapia and the Rockies coasted to an easy 3-0 win to even the series.  The Padres fell to 53-39.
 
UP NEXT
 
Tomorrow’s rubber match and last game before the All-Star break is at 1:10 p.m.  Jon Gray starts for Colorado against Ryan Weathers.
 
OTHER NEWS
 
  • Manny Machado named to NL All-Star roster as fifth Padres All-Star
 
TRANSACTIONS
 
  • Reiss Knehr optioned to El Paso
  • Brian O’Grady recalled from El Paso
 

