ECM PADRES REPORT: ROCKIES SURGE BACK TO TAKE GAME TWO

By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

June 15, 2021 (Denver) - The Padres’ offense was too late last night, but they tried again in game two tonight with Yu Darvish on the mound against Chi Chi Gonzalez for Colorado.

The Padres took advantage early and Fernando Tatis Jr. hit another MLB milestone with his 20th homer of the season, a two-run blast in the first. Tatis Jr. becomes the first NL player to 20 homers and the Padres led 2-0 after one.

Jake Cronenworth scored and Darvish singled, scoring Jurickson Profar in the second and the Padres doubled their lead, up 4-0 after two.

The Rockies cut the lead in half in the fourth on Ryan McMahon’s triple that scored Trevor Story and Brendan Rodgers’ single that scored McMahon. The Padres still kept their 4-2 lead after four.

McMahon’s two-run homer in the sixth tied the game at four and it was a whole new ballgame after six.

From then on, it was all Rockies. Raimel Tapia doubled in the seventh to score Garrett Hampson and McMahon hit a sac fly to score Tapia and the Rockies led 6-4 after seven.

Tapia doubled again in the eighth to score C.J. Cron and Yonathan Daza doubled to score Tapia and the Rockies succeeded in taking the series with an 8-4 win. The Padres fall to 38-31.

UP NEXT

The finale tomorrow is at 12:10 p.m. Blake Snell starts against Kyle Freeland for the Rockies.