ECM PADRES REPORT: ROCKIES WALK OFF SWEEP IN NINTH

June 16, 2021 (Denver) - The Padres have lost two out of three to the Rockies. Today was just a fun game to see if they could take one. Blake Snell started against Kyle Freeland for the Rockies.

The Rockies got an early advantage with Trevor Story’s double down the right field line in the first that scored Raimel Tapia. C.J. Cron blasted a two-run bomb to deep left and the Rockies jumped out to a 3-0 lead after one.

Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a solo homer to the same place to get the Padres on the board in the third for his 21st homer of the year, a 477-footer. Trent Grisham did the rest of the work with his second home run of the series, a two-runner to left and the Padres tied the game at three.

But in the bottom of the third, the Rockies reclaimed the lead on Brendan Rodgers’ RBI single that scored Story and Colorado took a 4-3 lead after three.

Tatis Jr. saved the day again with a double in the fourth that scored Tommy Pham. Manny Machado doubled to score Tatis and the Padres took their first lead of the game, 5-4.

The Rockies caught up again in the bottom of the fourth with Elias Diaz’s solo homer. Yonathan Daza singled to score Tapia and the Rockies led once again. Story doubled to score Daza and the Rockies led 7-5 after four.

Jake Cronenworth hit a solo homer in the sixth and the Rockies led 7-6 after six.

All looked lost until the ninth when Grisham hit a sac fly that scored Pham and we were tied at nine and going to extras in Denver.

Or were we? In the home half of the ninth, Charlie Blackmon singled a looper to center to score Story from second and the Rockies walked off a sweep with an 8-7 win. The Padres fall to 38-32.





The Padres return home to a full capacity Petco Park and a four-game weekend series against the Reds. Game one tomorrow is at 5:40 p.m. Wade Miley starts for Cincinnati against Grossmont High alum and Padres sole no-hitter owner Joe Musgrove.





