ECM PADRES REPORT: ROCKY MOUNTAIN SWEEP...FOR THE WRONG TEAM

August 18, 2021 (Denver) - The last two days were abysmal, so today’s game was just for funsies. New Padre Jake Arrieta started against Chi Chi Gonzalez for the Rockies.

Today started off the same way as the last two nights. C.J. Cron doubled in the first to score two and Ryan McMahon singled to score him and the Rockies led 3-0 after one.

The Padres stormed back and this time, it actually stuck. Wil Myers blasted a two-run homer in the second. Colorado led 3-2 after two.

Manny Machado did the honors with a single in the third that scored Arrieta and we were tied at three.

But again, it only lasted a half inning. Cron singled in the home half of the third to score Charlie Blackmon and the Rockies took a 4-3 lead after three.

The Padres were determined not to let a repeat of last night happen and Myers hit another homer, this time a solo to lead off the fourth and we were tied again.

But it was again short-lived. Dom Núñez hit a solo homer in the bottom of the fourth and the Rockies led 5-4 after four.

Trevor Story extended the lead in the fifth with a two-run homer and the Rockies led 7-4 after five.

Trent Grisham singled in the sixth to score Jake Cronenworth, but the Rockies fought for the sweep and the 7-5 win. The Padres fall to 67-56.

The Padres get a day off to hopefully drink and forget about how miserably they’ve been playing. They’re back in action Friday night at home against the Phillies at 7:10 p.m. The game will be MLB.tv’s free game of the day. Matt Moore will start for Philly against Blake Snell.

