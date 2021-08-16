ECM PADRES REPORT: ROX ROB PADS WITH WALK OFF HOMER

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Jake Cronenworth via @padres on Twitter

August 16, 2021 (Denver) - The Padres avoided a sweep yesterday, but in general, they want to leave that awful series in Phoenix. Today, they looked ahead to Colorado. Ryan Weathers started tonight’s game one against Antonio Senzatela for Colorado.

The Rockies took advantage of the Padres’ terrible play lately and struck early in the first with Connor Joe’s solo homer to give Colorado a 1-0 lead after one.

Eric Hosmer tied the game in the second with a strikeout that allowed Jake Cronenworth to score and we were tied at one after two.

From then on, it was all Rockies. Trevor Story doubled in the third to score two and Charlie Blackmon knocked a two-run bomb out and Colorado led 5-1 after three.

Manny Machado helped a little with a single in the sixth to score Fernando Tatis Jr., but the Rockies took game one easily with a 5-2 win. The Padres fall to 67-54.

PSYCH! Trent Grisham saved the day by launching a three-run bomb to tie the game in the ninth.

Okay, we actually weren’t kidding. C.J. Cron hit a solo homer in the home half of the ninth. So the Rockies do end up beating the Padres 6-5. The Padres fall to 67-54.

UP NEXT

Game two is tomorrow at 5:40 p.m. A pitcher to be named starts against German Marquez for Colorado.

