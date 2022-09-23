ECM PADRES REPORT: SDSU ALUM GIVES ROCKIES WIN IN EXTRAS

By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

September 23, 2022 (San Diego) - After a successful homestand, the Padres went out on the road again for a weekend in Colorado. Sean Manaea started tonight’s game one against Kyle Feltner for the Rockies.

Everyone did their scoring in the third. Jose Azocar scored in the third and Manny Machado singled to score Jurickson Profar. Randal Grichuk put the Rox on the board with a homer in the bottom of the third and the Padres led 2-1 after three.

Yonathan Daza gave the Rockies the lead in the fourth with a two-run triple and the Rockies led 3-2 after four.

Juan Soto saved the day in the eighth with a solo homer and we were tied at three after eight. Nine innings weren’t enough, so we went to bonus baseball.

Ten was enough. SDSU alum Alan Trejo singled to score Garrett Hampson and the Rockies took game one in extras 4-3.

UP NEXT

Game two is tomorrow at 5:10 p.m. Yu Darvish starts against Chad Kuhl for the Rockies.