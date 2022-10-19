ECM PADRES REPORT: SECOND EPIC COME-FROM-BEHIND IN FOUR DAYS GIVES PADRES GAME TWO VICTORY

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

October 19, 2022 (San Diego) - The Padres took an easy loss in game one against the Phillies last night. They tried again today with Aaron Nola on the mound for Philly against Blake Snell.

Alec Bohm put the Phillies ahead in the second with a little bloop to right that scored Bryce Harper. Matt Vierling hit a double to deep right that the sun prevented Juan Soto from making the catch on, scoring Nick Castellanos. Edmundo Sosa hit a short hit to left to score Bohm. Kyle Schwarber hit a sac groundout that scored Vierling and the Phillies capitalized and took a 4-0 lead. But the Padres rallied in the home half with homers from Josh Bell and Brandon Drury and the Phillies led 4-2 after two.

Austin Nola singled off his brother in the fifth to score Ha-Seong Kim and the Padres tied the game with Soto’s RBI double to score Nola and the Padres staged another incredible come-from-behind scenario when Drury hit a two-RBI single to right. Bell singled to right to score Jake Cronenworth and the Padres struck for five come-from-behind runs to lead 7-4 after five.

Manny Machado capped it off with a solo homer in the seventh and the Padres led 8-5 after seven.

Rhys Hoskins kept the Phillies in it with a solo homer to deep left in the eighth, but the Padres survived and evened the series at one game apiece with an 8-5 win.

UP NEXT