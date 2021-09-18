ECM PADRES REPORT: SHOCKER OF AN EIGHTH INNING RESULTS IN LOSS FOR PADRES

By Liz Alper

Photo: Yu Darvish via @padres on Twitter

September 18, 2021 (St. Louis) - The Padres dropped game one to St. Louis yesterday. They tried again tonight with Yu Darvish on the mound against longtime Cardinals ace Adam Wainwright.

The Padres finally got the upper hand in the fourth with Tommy Pham’s single that scored Manny Machado and Victor Caratini’s single that scored Adam Frazier and the Padres led 2-0 after four.





The Cardinals got on the board in the eighth with Tommy Edman’s sac fly to right center that scored Harrison Bader. And then, it was over. It was ruined. Tyler O’Neill blasted a two-run bomb to left and the Redbirds flew over the Padres 3-2 to take the series. The Friars fall to 76-72.

UP NEXT

The rubber match is tomorrow at 11:15 a.m. Jake Arrieta starts against J.A. Happ for St. Louis.

TRANSACTIONS