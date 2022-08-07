ECM PADRES REPORT: SHUT OUT AND SWEPT

By Liz Alper
 
Photo via @padres on Twitter
 
August 7, 2022 (Los Angeles) - Tonight was just a game for funsies since the Padres have lost the series against the Dodgers.  Yu Darvish started against Tyler Anderson for L.A.

The Dodgers kicked things off in the third again with a solo homer from Cody Bellinger and a single by Freddie Freeman that scored Mookie Betts and L.A. led 2-0 after three.

 
Bellinger hit another solo homer in the seventh and Freeman followed up with another single that scored Trea Turner and the Padres were shut out again and swept in L.A. 4-0.
 
UP NEXT
 
The Padres come home for three games against the Giants.  Game one tomorrow is at 6:40 p.m.  Alex Wood starts for San Francisco against Blake Snell.
 

