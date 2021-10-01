ECM PADRES REPORT: SHUT OUT IN THE BAY

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

October 1, 2021 (San Francisco) - October is the spooky month, but it’s also the gloomy month and the Padres are about to end their season on a gloomy note. Hope you enjoy our last three gloomy end-of-season recaps about this series with the Giants. Pedro Avila started tonight’s game one—his first start in two years—against Anthony DeSclafani for San Francisco.

Darin Ruf kicked things off for the Giants in the first with a solo homer and Mike Yastrzemski singled to score Brandon Crawford and San Francisco led 2-0 after one.

LaMonte Wade Jr. hit a deep sac fly to center in the sixth to score Donovan Solano and the Giants coasted to a 3-0 win in game one. The Padres fall to 78-81.

UP NEXT

Game two tomorrow is at 1:05 p.m. Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove starts against Kevin Gausman for San Francisco.

