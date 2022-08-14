ECM PADRES REPORT: SHUT OUT IN D.C.

By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

August 14, 2022 (Washington, D.C.) - The Nationals got one back last night with a 4-3 win. Both teams tried for the series win this morning with Blake Snell on the mound against Paolo Espino for Washington.

The Padres kicked things off in the second with Wil Myers’ double that scored Jake Cronenworth and the Friars led 1-0 after two.

Manny Machado added more in the third with a single that scored Jurickson Profar and Juan Soto scored and the Padres led 3-0 after three.

Myers singled in the sixth to score Trent Grisham and the Padres led 4-0 after six.

Machado got some last-minute hits in with a single in the ninth that scored two and the Padres took the series with the Nationals with a 6-0 shutout win.

UP NEXT

The Padres head south to Miami for three games with the Marlins. Game one tomorrow is at 3:40 p.m. Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove starts against Sandy Alcantara for the Marlins.