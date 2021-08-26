ECM PADRES REPORT: SIX-HOUR, 16-INNING GAME STILL RESULTS IN PADRES LOSS

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: despite the loss, Blake Snell was impressive, pitching 7.2 innings and striking out 10 while only giving up one run. Via @padres on Twitter

August 26, 2021 (San Diego) - This is getting sad at this point, so let’s just hop into tonight’s game. Walker Buehler started for LA against Blake Snell.

Finally, the Padres got the upper hand first for once. Wil Myers hit a small tricker to third in the second to score Jake Cronenworth and the Friars led 1-0 after two.

The Padres held that lead for a while, surprisingly, until it went away in the eighth when Will Smith (the baseball player) knocked out a solo homer to left to tie the game and kick Snell out. He was replaced by Daniel Camarena, who got the last out, but we were tied at one after eight. And then we went to extras. For a long, long time.

It took until past midnight and the 15th inning when the Dodgers finally broke through. Billy MckKinney singled to score Chris Taylor and Trea Turner singled to score Smith and the Dodgers led 3-1.

But Fernando Tatis Jr.’s mom said he could stay up late tonight, so he blasted a two-run homer to right in the home half of the 15th and we were tied at three after 15.

Back and forth we went. A.J. Pollock launched a two-run homer of his own to left in the 16th and the Dodgers took a six-hour, 16-inning game that ended at exactly 1:00 a.m. 5-3 to take the series. The Padres fall to 68-60.

UP NEXT

Tomorrow’s finale is at 6:10 p.m. and will be free on MLB.tv since it’s free game day. Max Scherzer starts for L.A. against Yu Darvish.

