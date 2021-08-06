ECM PADRES REPORT: SNAKES REBOUND IN FOURTH TO TAKE GAME ONE

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

August 6, 2021 (San Diego) - The Padres were back in action for the weekend and back to business against the NL West, hosting the Diamondbacks for the weekend. Caleb Smith started tonight’s game one for Arizona against Ryan Weathers.

In the second, Trent Grisham kicked things off with a line drive two-run homer just inside the right field foul pole. With the bases loaded, Jake Cronenworth hit a double off the left field wall and scored two and kicked Smith out of the game. Matt Peacock replaced him and got Wil Myers to ground into a sac groundout. Adam Frazier scored from third and the Padres jumped out to a whopping five runs to go up 5-0 after two.

Nick Ahmed put the Dbacks on the board in the third with a double to left that scored Pavin Smith. Ketel Marte singled on a ground ball to left that scored Ahmed and the Padres’ lead was cut to 5-2 after three.

The Dbacks kept up the rally in the fourth with Christian Walker’s single up the middle that scored Carson Kelly. Smith singled to right to score Asdrubal Cabrera and Weathers was done for the night. Craig Stammen replaced him and gave up some pitcher magic to Peacock, who singled up the middle to score two and give the Dbacks the lead. Ahmed grounded a single up the middle that scored two and the snakes struck for six runs to take game one by force with an 8-5 win. The Padres fall to 62-49.

UP NEXT

Game two tomorrow is at 5:40 p.m. Taylor Widener starts for Arizona against Yu Darvish.

