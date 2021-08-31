ECM PADRES REPORT: SNELL IMMACULATE AS PADRES TAKE SERIES

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Blake Snell was fire tonight, pitching seven innings with no hits, no walks, no runs and 10 strikeouts. Via @padres on Twitter

August 31, 2021 (Phoenix) - The Padres got back on the winning track last night despite Ketel Marte’s grand slam. They went for the series tonight with Blake Snell on the mound against Zac Gallen for Arizona.

The Padres seemed to have found their way back. Manny Machado launched a two-run homer in the fifth and the Padres led 2-0 after five.

Jurickson Profar added extra insurance in the sixth with a single that scored Adam Frazier and that was all the Padres needed to take the series. Snell and Pierce Johnson’s combined no-hitter was broken up by a David Peralta single in the eighth, but the Padres were still able to win 3-0 and move to 71-62.

