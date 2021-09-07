ECM PADRES REPORT: SNELL NEARLY PERFECT, BUT PADRES SHUT OUT BY ANGELS

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Blake Snell via @padres on Twitter

September 7, 2021 (San Diego) - The Padres have won two straight and they looked to make it four in the last home-at-home with the Angels. Packy Naughton started tonight’s game one for L.A. against Blake Snell.

Snell was immaculate through six innings, but his no-no evaporated in the seventh when the Angels found some cracks in the armor. Jo Adell hit a two-RBI single to left center and L.A. led 2-0 after seven.

Luis Rengifo added the finishing touch with a solo homer in the ninth and Phil Gosselin scored and the Angels took game one 4-0. The Padres fall to 73-65.

UP N EXT

The rubber game is tomorrow at 5:10 p.m. A pitcher to be named will start for L.A. against Yu Darvish.

