ECM PADRES REPORT: SNELL NEARLY PERFECT, BUT PADRES SHUT OUT BY ANGELS

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this
By Liz Alper
 
Photo:  Blake Snell via @padres on Twitter 
 
September 7, 2021 (San Diego) - The Padres have won two straight and they looked to make it four in the last home-at-home with the Angels.  Packy Naughton started tonight’s game one for L.A. against Blake Snell.

Snell was immaculate through six innings, but his no-no evaporated in the seventh when the Angels found some cracks in the armor.  Jo Adell hit a two-RBI single to left center and L.A. led 2-0 after seven.

 
Luis Rengifo added the finishing touch with a solo homer in the ninth and Phil Gosselin scored and the Angels took game one 4-0.  The Padres fall to 73-65.
 
UP NEXT
 
The rubber game is tomorrow at 5:10 p.m.  A pitcher to be named will start for L.A.  against Yu Darvish.
 
TRANSACTIONS
 
  • Marlins claim Taylor Williams off waivers from Padres
 

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon