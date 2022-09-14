ECM PADRES REPORT: SPLIT IN SEATTLE

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this

By Liz Alper

Photo:  Wil Myers via @padres on Twitter

 

September 14, 2022 (Seattle) - Last night, the Padres got an easy 2-0 win with strong pitching by Yu Darvish.  Today they went for the sweep with Mike Clevinger on the mound against Luis Castillo for Seattle.

The M’s wasted no time.  Julio Rodrigez and Eugenio Suarez both hit homers in the first and the Mariners led 3-0 after one.

 

Carlos Santana hit a three-run homer in the fifth and the Mariners held the Padres to one run to split the series with a 6-1 win.

 

UP NEXT

 

The Padres go back to the NL West with a trip to Arizona for the weekend.  Game one tomorrow is at 6:40 p.m.  Sean Manaea starts against a pitcher to be named for Arizona.

 

TRANSACTIONS

 

  • Phillies claim Tayler Scott off waivers

Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon