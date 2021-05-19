ECM PADRES REPORT: SSS: SWEEP, SHUTOUT, SIXTH WIN IN A ROW

By Liz Alper

Photo: Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove was immaculate today, pitching seven innings and striking out 11, giving up only two hits. Via @padres on Twitter





May 19, 2021 (San Diego) - After walking it off last night against the Rockies in extras, the Padres looked to complete their second straight sweep this week. Chi Chi Gonzalez started for Colorado against Grossmont High alum and Padres sole no-hitter owner Joe Musgrove.

Today it took until the fourth to get some action. Fernando Tatis Jr., in his first game back from the IL, smashed a solo homer to right center to give the Padres a 1-0 lead after four.

In the sixth, Jake Cronenworth hit an inside-the-park home run on a fly ball to right that Charlie Blackmon took his time getting to and the Padres led 2-0 after six.





Tatis Jr. added the seal-the-deal run in the eighth with a double to left that scored Trent Grisham and the Padres were able to complete their second sweep and sixth win in a row, beating the Rockies 3-0.

UP NEXT

The Padres get a day off before taking the weekend off from NL play with a visit from the Mariners. First pitch Friday night is at 7:10 p.m.

