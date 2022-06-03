ECM PADRES REPORT: STELLAR NIGHT FROM MUSGROVE, OFFENSE GRANTS PADRES WIN

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: the Grossmont High alum was impressive tonight, pitching eight innings, striking out six and only allowing one hit. Via @padres on Twitter

June 3, 2022 (Milwaukee) - The Padres were robbed last night and it was their own fault. They tried to make it right tonight with Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove on the mound against Corbin Burnes for Milwaukee.

The Padres took advantage early again in the first with Luke Voit’s double that scored Manny Machado and the Friars led 1-0 after one.

Jurickson Profar extended the lead in the second with a single that scored Trent Grisham and the Padres led 2-0 after two. But was it too good to be true?

Machado made sure it wasn’t. He belted a three-run homer in the fourth to deep left and the Padres led 5-0 after four.

Profar added on in the fifth with a bouncing single up the middle to score Grisham and the Padres led 6-0 after five.

Musgrove’s no-no bid might have ended in the eighth, but the Padres still helped him out with Ha-Seong Kim’s single to right in the ninth that scored Jose Azocar and the Padres rebounded nicely with a big 7-0 win.

UP NEXT

Game three tomorrow is a matinee at 1:10 p.m. and can also be viewed on MLB Network. MacKenzie Gore starts against Aaron Ashby for Milwaukee.

