ECM PADRES REPORT: STRAIGHT TWINNING

By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

July 29, 2022 (San Diego) - After getting stunned in Detroit, the Padres returned home to face another AL Central opponent in the Twins. Joe Ryan started tonight’s game one against Blake Snell.

Despite the Twins’ impeccable record, the Padres got the upper hand, starting with Luke Voit’s two-run homer in the first to give the Friars a 2-0 lead after one.

Ha-Seong Kim joined in with a solo homer in the park second and the Padres led 3-0 after two.

Eric Hosmer hit a solo homer in the fourth, Manny Machado hit a two-run homer in the fifth, Voit doubled to score Jake Cronenworth, Jorge Alfaro blasted a three-run homer and the only Twins run came from a Byron Buxton homer in the fourth and the Padres destroyed the Twins in game one 10-1.

UP NEXT

Tomorrow’s game two is at 4:15 p.m. and can only be seen on Fox. Sonny Gray starts for Minnesota against Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove.

