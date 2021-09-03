ECM PADRES REPORT: STROS CLAW BACK TO TAKE GAME ONE

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

September 3, 2021 (San Diego) - The Padres failed in sweeping the Dbacks, so they came home and took a break from the National League for a little bit with a weekend series against the Astros. Jose Urquidy started tonight’s game one for Houston against Jake Arrieta.

The Padres got lucky in the third when Manny Machado beat out a throw to first. The out call was challenged, Manny was ruled safe, Ha-Seong Kim scored from third and the Padres led 1-0 after three.

Dumb luck never lasts forever and in the fourth, Carlos Correa launched a three-run bomb to center to put the Astros on top 3-1 after four.

Tommy Pham helped the Padres claw their way back in the fifth with a double to left center that scored Trent Grisham and kick Urquidy out of the game. He was replaced by Yimi Garcia, who got the final two outs and the Astros still led 3-2 after five.

The Padres finally tied the game in the sixth with an Austin Nola ground ball single to right that scored Wil Myers and we were tied at three after six.

All was going well until the eighth when Kyle Tucker smashed a two-run homer to right and the Astros battled back to take a 5-3 lead after eight.

The Stros added one more on an error by Machado fielding a routine play at first. Jose Siri scored and Houston took game one 6-3. The Padres fall to 71-63.

UP NEXT

Game two is tomorrow at 5:40 p.m. and is MLB.tv’s free game of the day. Framber Valdez starts for Houston against Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove.

