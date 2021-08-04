By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove pitched well today, going six innings, giving up only two hits, one earned run, three walks and striking out five. Via @padres on Twitter

August 4, 2021 (Oakland) - The Padres took game one in a big way yesterday and they looked to sweep the short two-game series with the As today with Grossmont High alum and Padres sole no-hitter owner Joe Musgrove on the mound against Frankie Montas for Oakland.

Jed Lowrie got things started for the As with a solo homer in the second and Oakland led 1-0 after two.

New Padre Adam Frazier erased that lead in the third with a single up the middle that scored Victor Caratini and we were tied at one after three.

In the fourth, the Padres took a lead with Trent Grisham’s double to center that scored Eric Hosmer. Caratini hit his second hit of the day, a looping single to left, to score Grisham and the Padres led 3-1 after four.

All was well and good until the bottom of the ninth. That was when Matt Chapman hit a single to score Ramon Laureano. Yan Gomes singled to score Tony Kemp and we were tied at three and heading to extras.

The Padres took the lead in the 10th when Ha-Seong Kim scored on an error, but in the bottom of the 10th, Matt Olson doubled to score two and the As walked off the Padres in dramatic fashion with a 5-4 win to split the series. The Padres fall to 62-48.

UP NEXT

The Padres get another day off tomorrow and head home and back to the National League when they host Arizona for the weekend. Game one Friday night is at 7:10 p.m. Caleb Smith starts for Arizona against Ryan Weathers.

