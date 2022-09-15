ECM PADRES REPORT: STUNNED IN THE DESERT

By Liz Alper

Photo:  both teams wore #21 in honor of Roberto Clemente Day.  Via @padres on Twitter

 

September 15, 2022 (Phoenix) - The Padres didn’t do too well in the Pacific Northwest, so they went back to the Southwest for four games with the Diamondbacks.  Sean Manaea started tonight’s game against Drey Jameson for Arizona.

We were scoreless until the fourth when Ketel Marte and Emmanuel Rivera both hit solo homers and the Diamondbacks led 2-0 after four.

 

Carson Kelly added a final homer in the seventh and Christian Walker singled in the eighth to score Stone Garrett and the Diamondbacks took game one 4-0.

 

UP NEXT

 

Game two is tomorrow night at 6:40 p.m.  Blake Snell starts against Madison Bumgarner for Arizona.

 

TRANSACTIONS

 

  • Brandon Drury activated from seven-day IL
  • Eguy Rosario optioned to El Paso

