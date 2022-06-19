ECM PADRES REPORT: SWEPT BY THE ROCKIES

By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

June 19, 2022 (Denver) - The Padres just played today’s game for fun, having lost the first two to the Rockies. Blake Snell started today against Antonio Senzatela for Colorado.

Luke Voit opened the scoring with a solo homer in the second, which was quickly matched by Elias Diaz’s single in the home half that scored C.J. Cron and we were tied at one after two.

The Rockies took the lead in the fifth on Brendan Rodgers’ single that scored Garrett Hampson. Cron singled to score Yonathan Daza and Randal Grichuk blasted a three-run homer and Colorado capped off a five-run fifth to lead 6-1 after five.

Diaz added one more with a homer in the sixth and the Rockies led 7-1 after six.

In the seventh, the Rockies loaded the bases and Diaz walked to score Charlie Blackmon and the Rockies led 8-1 after seven.

The Padres’ lone other runs came from an Austin Nola two-run homer in the eighth, but the Rockies swept the Padres with an 8-3 win, pushing them back down to second in the NL West.

UP NEXT

The Padres return home to host the Diamondbacks for three games. Game one tomorrow is at 6:40 p.m. Zach Davies starts for Arizona against Yu Darvish.