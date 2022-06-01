ECM PADRES REPORT: SWEPT IN ST. LOUIS

Printer-friendly version
By Liz Alper
Photo via @padres on Twitter
June 1, 2022 (St. Louis) - The Padres kicked off June by playing a consolation game against the Cardinals, having lost the first two games. Yu Darvish started against Dakota Hudson for St. Louis.
The Padres jumped on the Cardinals early with a leadoff double from Jurickson Profar, which led to an RBI single to center from Manny Machado. The Padres turned two in the home half of the first to stop the Cardinals’ threat and led 1-0 after one.
The Redbirds kept poking the bear and it paid off in the fourth with Juan Yepez’s sac fly to right that scored Paul Goldschmidt and we were tied at one after four.
The Cardinals got the go-ahead in the sixth when ex-Rockie Nolan Arenado belted a two-run homer and the Redbirds led 3-1 after six.
Arenado singled in the eighth to score Brendan Donovan. Nabil Crismatt came in and gave up an RBI double to Yepez and the Cardinals led 5-1 after eight.
Luke Voit tried to help with a solo homer to right in the ninth and the Padres forced a pitching change and loaded the bases, but the Cardinals prevailed and got the sweep with a 5-2 win.
UP NEXT
The Padres head north for a weekend in Milwaukee. Game one of a four-game set against the Brewers is tomorrow at 4:40 p.m. Sean Manaea starts against a pitcher to be named for the Brew.
Recent comments