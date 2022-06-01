ECM PADRES REPORT: SWEPT IN ST. LOUIS

By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

June 1, 2022 (St. Louis) - The Padres kicked off June by playing a consolation game against the Cardinals, having lost the first two games. Yu Darvish started against Dakota Hudson for St. Louis.

The Padres jumped on the Cardinals early with a leadoff double from Jurickson Profar, which led to an RBI single to center from Manny Machado. The Padres turned two in the home half of the first to stop the Cardinals’ threat and led 1-0 after one.

The Redbirds kept poking the bear and it paid off in the fourth with Juan Yepez’s sac fly to right that scored Paul Goldschmidt and we were tied at one after four.

The Cardinals got the go-ahead in the sixth when ex-Rockie Nolan Arenado belted a two-run homer and the Redbirds led 3-1 after six.

Arenado singled in the eighth to score Brendan Donovan. Nabil Crismatt came in and gave up an RBI double to Yepez and the Cardinals led 5-1 after eight.

Luke Voit tried to help with a solo homer to right in the ninth and the Padres forced a pitching change and loaded the bases, but the Cardinals prevailed and got the sweep with a 5-2 win.

UP NEXT