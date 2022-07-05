ECM PADRES REPORT: SWEPTFULL IN (AGAINST) SEATTLE

By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

July 5, 2022 (San Diego) - The Padres dropped game one to the Mariners yesterday, but looked to split the series in the rubber game today. Logan Gilbert started for Seattle against Mike Clevinger.

This one had a lot more back and forth. Sam Haggerty started the scoring in the third with a solo homer, but Jake Cronenworth scored on an error in the home half and we were tied at one after three.

But Dylan Moore doubled to score two and Haggerty singled to score Moore in the fourth and the Mariners led 4-1 after four.

C.J. Abrams cut the lead in half with a sac fly that scored Nomar Mazara and the Mariners led 4-2 after six.

J.P. Crawford added the finishing touches with a two-RBI triple in the ninth and the Mariners swept the Padres with a 6-2 win.

UP NEXT

The Padres get a rare Wednesday off before returning to NL West play this weekend, hosting the Giants for four games. Game one is Thursday at 6:40 p.m. A pitcher to be named starts for San Francisco against Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove.

TRANSACTIONS