By Liz Alper

Photo: Fernando Tatis Jr.'s three home runs led the Padres to a win. Via @padres on Twitter

June 25, 2021 (San Diego) - After sweeping the Dodgers, the Padres welcomed more NL West action for the weekend in the form of the Diamondbacks. Corbin Martin started tonight’s game one for Arizona against Chris Paddack.

Tommy Pham kicked things off right away in the first with a solo homer to left. It was immediately followed by Fernando Tatis Jr.’s solo homer. Wil Myers added a sac fly to center to score Jake Cronenworth. A Trent Grisham walk loaded the bases and kicked Martin out of the game. Victor Caratini hit a sac fly to score another run and the Padres led 4-0 after one.

The Diamondbacks jumped onto the board in the second with Josh Rojas’ two-RBI single to right center. Another RBI came on Josh VanMeter’s double down the right field line that scored Rojas, but the Padres held onto a 4-3 lead.

Tatis Jr. gave the Padres some padding in the bottom of the second with another solo bomb to deep left. Cronenworth added another back-to-back homer to right and the Padres led 6-3 after two.

But the Dbacks stayed hot on their trail. Nick Ahmed doubled with the bases loaded in the third to left to score two and kick Paddack out of the game. He was replaced by Nick Ramirez, who escaped the jam, but the Padres were hanging on by a thread, 6-5 after three.

Tatis Jr. came to the rescue again in the fourth with a two-run homer to center for his hat trick homer of the night and the Padres led 8-5 after four.

Eric Hosmer added a late run in the seventh with a ground ball RBI to right that scored Tatis. Grisham doubled up the middle to score Hosmer and the Padres reached double digits, up 10-5 after seven.

Manny Machado added the finishing touch with a single to center in the eighth to score Pham and the Padres topped off a hugely successful night with an 11-5 win in game one and move to 46-32 and second in the NL West.

UP NEXT

Game two is tomorrow at 7:10 p.m. Merrill Kelly starts for Arizona against Dinelson Lamet. The game will be streamed on MLB.tv as the free game of the day.

