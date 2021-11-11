ECM PADRES REPORT: TATIS JR. EARNS SECOND SILVER SLUGGER AWARD

East County News Service

Photo via Ryan Casey Aguinaldo, CC by SA 4.0

November 11, 2021 (San Diego) - Padres shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. earned his second Silver Slugger award today, MLB.com reports.

The award comes after Tatis Jr. struggled through a season of an on again, off again shoulder injury.

Tatis led the National League with 42 homers and added 97 RBIs, 99 runs, 25 steals and a .975 OPS over 130 games.

The win makes Tatis Jr. one of five players (Ronald Acuña Jr., Mike Trout, Fernando Valenzuela and Juan Soto) to win multiple Silver Sluggers before the age of 23.