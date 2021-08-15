By Liz Alper By Liz Alper

Photo: Fernando Tatis Jr. had two home runs today in his return. Via @padres on Twitter

August 15, 2021 (Phoenix) - Last night was embarrassing. Someone got a no-hitter, but it wasn’t anyone on the Padres. Today, they tried to save their necks in this series with Craig Stammen on the mound against Zac Gallen for the Dbacks.

Fernando Tatis Jr. announced his return to the lineup in the third with a towering solo homer to left and the Padres took a 1-0 lead.

But so much for that. In the home half of the third, Ketel Marte hit a line drive triple to right, allowing Josh Rojas to score all the way from first and we were tied at one after three.

Tatis Jr. did it again, reclaiming the lead for the Padres in the fifth with another solo homer, his 33rd of the year. Jake Cronenworth hit a two-run blast to deep right for some breathing room and the Friars led 4-1.

Rojas helped out the Dbacks in the home half of the fifth with a solo blast to right. The Padres still led 4-2 after five.

Tatis Jr. added more insurance in the eighth with a two-RBI single. With the bases loaded, Cronenworth walked to score Wil Myers and Tatis Jr. came to bat again and scored on a wild pitch and the Padres finally won a game with an 8-2 score to avoid a sweep. They move to 67-53.

UP NEXT

The NL West road trip continues with three games in Colorado. First pitch on Monday is at 5:40 p.m. A pitcher to be named will start against Antonio Senzatela for the Rockies.

TRANSACTIONS