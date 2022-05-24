ECM PADRES REPORT: THREE-RUN HOMER CARRIES BREWERS TO GAME TWO WIN

By Liz Alper
 
Photo:  both teams had a moment of silence before the game for the shooting victims of an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas.  Via @padres on Twitter
 
May 24, 2022 (San Diego) - Something different about Padres games this season is that they’re all fun.  They’re walkoffs or high scoring games or just fun games in general.  Last night was a walkoff, so the Padres looked for a series win tonight against Corbin Burnes for Milwaukee against Blake Snell.

The Padres struck again early in the first when Jurickson Profar grounded into a double play, allowing Jake Cronenworth to score from third and the Friars led 1-0 after one.

 
They managed to keep it that way until the fifth when Mike Brosseau hit a solo homer off the Western Metal Supply Co. building to tie the game at one after five.
 
Tyrone Taylor did what he did last night to break the tie, only tonight it was worse; blasted a three-run bomb to left in the sixth and the Brewers took that to the house to even the series with a 4-1 win.
 
UP NEXT
 
The rubber matinee is tomorrow at 1:10 p.m.  Aaron Ashby starts for Milwaukee against Yu Darvish.
 

