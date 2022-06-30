ECM PADRES REPORT: TURNER BURIES PADRES

By Liz Alper

Photo via @padres on Twitter

June 30, 2022 (Los Angeles) - The Padres succeeded in splitting the series with the Dbacks and now found themselves back in the den of misery and smog: L.A. Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove started game one tonight against Mitch White for the Dodgers.

Nomar Mazara started the scoring in the first with a gapper single to right center that scored Manny Machado, who was back in the lineup tonight and the Padres led 1-0 after one.

But Justin Turner tied it an inning later with a towering homer to left and we were tied at one after two.

Turner saved the day for L.A. late with a two-run blast to straight center in the seventh and the Dodgers extended their lead on top of the NL West with a 3-1 win.

UP NEXT

Game two is tomorrow night at 7:10 p.m. Blake Snell starts against Tony Gonsolin for L.A.

