ECM PADRES REPORT: VOIT HOMER MAKES WAY FOR PADRES WIN

By Liz Alper

Photo: Manny Machado via @padres on Twitter

May 27, 2022 (San Diego) - After a restful day off after the first lost series in a while, the Padres spent the weekend entertaining the Pirates. Former White Sox phenom Jose Quintana started for Pittsburgh against Sean Manaea.

Bryan Reynolds kicked things off in the first with a towering solo homer to deep left and the Pirates led 1-0 after one.

Diego Castillo added on in the fourth with a line drive double to left that scored two and the Bucs led 3-0 after four.

But all the Padres’ woes dissipated in the sixth when big Luke Voit stepped up to the plate and blasted a three-run bomb to left field and it was new ballgame after six as we were tied at three.

The Padres threatened in the eighth and took advantage on a Wil Myers looping single to center that scored Manny Machado and the Padres’ fight paid off with a 4-3 win. They remain in second, two games behind the Dodgers.

