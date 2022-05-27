ECM PADRES REPORT: VOIT HOMER MAKES WAY FOR PADRES WIN

Printer-friendly versionPrinter-friendly version Share this
By Liz Alper
 
Photo:  Manny Machado via @padres on Twitter
 
May 27, 2022 (San Diego) - After a restful day off after the first lost series in a while, the Padres spent the weekend entertaining the Pirates.  Former White Sox phenom Jose Quintana started for Pittsburgh against Sean Manaea.

Bryan Reynolds kicked things off in the first with a towering solo homer to deep left and the Pirates led 1-0 after one.

 
Diego Castillo added on in the fourth with a line drive double to left that scored two and the Bucs led 3-0 after four.
 
But all the Padres’ woes dissipated in the sixth when big Luke Voit stepped up to the plate and blasted a three-run bomb to left field and it was new ballgame after six as we were tied at three.
 
The Padres threatened in the eighth and took advantage on a Wil Myers looping single to center that scored Manny Machado and the Padres’ fight paid off with a 4-3 win.  They remain in second, two games behind the Dodgers.
 
UP NEXT
 
Game two tomorrow is a rare late Saturday start at 7:10 p.m.  J.T. Brubaker starts for Pittsburgh against Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove.
 

Error message

Support community news in the public interest! As nonprofit news, we rely on donations from the public to fund our reporting -- not special interests. Please donate to sustain East County Magazine's local reporting and/or wildfire alerts at https://www.eastcountymedia.org/donate to help us keep people safe and informed across our region.

Weddings in East County

Hot Coupons

Support ECM while Shopping on Amazon