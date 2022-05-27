ECM PADRES REPORT: VOIT HOMER MAKES WAY FOR PADRES WIN

Printer-friendly version
By Liz Alper
Photo: Manny Machado via @padres on Twitter
May 27, 2022 (San Diego) - After a restful day off after the first lost series in a while, the Padres spent the weekend entertaining the Pirates. Former White Sox phenom Jose Quintana started for Pittsburgh against Sean Manaea.
Bryan Reynolds kicked things off in the first with a towering solo homer to deep left and the Pirates led 1-0 after one.
Diego Castillo added on in the fourth with a line drive double to left that scored two and the Bucs led 3-0 after four.
But all the Padres’ woes dissipated in the sixth when big Luke Voit stepped up to the plate and blasted a three-run bomb to left field and it was new ballgame after six as we were tied at three.
The Padres threatened in the eighth and took advantage on a Wil Myers looping single to center that scored Manny Machado and the Padres’ fight paid off with a 4-3 win. They remain in second, two games behind the Dodgers.
UP NEXT
Game two tomorrow is a rare late Saturday start at 7:10 p.m. J.T. Brubaker starts for Pittsburgh against Grossmont High alum Joe Musgrove.
