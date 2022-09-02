ECM PADRES REPORT: WHO RUNS L.A.? THE PADRES!

By Liz Alper
 
Photo via @padres on Twitter
 
September 2, 2022 (Los Angeles) - After escaping San Francisco by the skin on their necks, the Padres headed south for an even tougher battle with the Dodgers.  Yu Darvish started tonight’s game one against Dustin May for Los Angeles.

Manny Machado started the scoring with a two-run homer in the third.  Brandon Drury did the same and the Padres led 4-0 after three.

 
Jurickson Profar blasted a three-run homer in the sixth and the Padres led 7-0 after six.  The Friars held the Dodgers to one run and took game one by a landslide, 7-1.
 
UP NEXT
 
Game two is an hour earlier tomorrow night at 6:10 p.m.  Sean Manaea starts against Julio Urias for L.A.
 
TRANSACTIONS
 
  • Reiss Knehr and Matt Beaty recalled from El Paso
  • Jorge Alfaro on rehab assignment in El Paso
 

