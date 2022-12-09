ECM PADRES REPORT: XANDER BOGAERTS SIGNS WITH PADRES

East County News Service

Photo via @padres on Twitter

December 9, 2022 (San Diego) - Former Red Sox-turned free agent Xander Bogaerts has been inked to an 11-year, $280 million contract by the Padres.

The signing comes at the end of the MLB Winter Meetings and is the only major move the Padres have made so far in the offseason.

With the Red Sox last season, Bogaerts hit 15 home runs and batted in 73 runs, scored 84 runs on 171 hits in 557 at-bats. In his career, he has 156 home runs and 683 RBIs.

Bogaerts joins an already strong Padres shortstop core made up of Manny Machado and Ha-Seong Kim. Fernando Tatis Jr. is still under suspension following his bust for testing positive for a banned substance in August.