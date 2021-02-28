ECM WORLD WATCH: NATIONAL AND GLOBAL NEWS

March 8, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) - East County Magazine's World Watch helps you be an informed citizen on important issues globally and nationally. As part of our commitment to reflect all voices and views, we include links to a variety of news sources representing a broad spectrum of political, religious, and social views. Top world and U.S. headlines include:

U.S.

World

For excerpts and links to full stories, click “read more” and scroll down.

U.S.

CDC releases highly anticipated guidance for people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 (CNN)

New guidelines from the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say people fully vaccinated against Covid-19 can safely visit with other vaccinated people and small groups of unvaccinated people in some circumstances, but there are still important safety precautions needed.

Third Stimulus Check: How You Can Lose Your $1,400 Payment by Filing Taxes Early(Pop Culture)

A third stimulus check could be on the way sometime, but some taxpayers may want to know that they could lose the proposed $1,400 payment by filing their taxes too early. While there is currently no word on when another round of pandemic relief payments may come, we do know that the amount of money an individual or joint-filing married couple earns annually will determine the amount that they receive.

Trump rules out third party as he moves to firm up control of GOP (Washington Post)

Former president Donald Trump declared Sunday that he is considering a presidential run in 2024, has ruled out forming a third party and will devote himself to building up Republican efforts to take on Democrats and others he claimed have targeted his movement. The address before an ebullient crowd at the Conservative Political Action Conference marked Trump’s first political speech since leaving the White House.

Exclusive: Georgia prosecutor probing Trump taps leading racketeering attorney (Reuters)

The district attorney investigating whether former U.S. President Donald Trump illegally interfered with Georgia’s 2020 election has hired an outside lawyer who is a national authority on racketeering, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Trial of officer accused of killing George Floyd is held up by dispute over third-degree murder charge (Washington Post)

Jury selection has been delayed in the trial of Derek Chauvin, the officer charged in the death of George Floyd, amid a dispute about whether the case can move forward as the judge reconsiders a prosecution request to add a third-degree murder charge.

World

Royal family in crisis after Meghan and Harry allege racism, event in Oprah interview (CNN)

Britain's royal family was facing a once-in-a-generation crisis on Monday after Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, rocked the institution with a litany of devastating allegations in their eagerly awaited interview with Oprah Winfrey.

U.S. proposes power-sharing plan to Afghan and Taliban leaders (Washington Post)

Worried that Afghan peace talks are going nowhere, and facing a May 1 deadline for the possible withdrawal of all U.S. troops, the Biden administration has proposed sweeping plans for an interim power-sharing government between the Taliban and Afghan leaders, and stepped-up involvement by Afghanistan’s neighbors — including Iran — in the peace process.

Pope Francis touches down in Baghdad, hoping to boost an ancient Christian church and a war-torn country (CNN)

Pope Francis landed in Iraq on Friday for a historic tour of the war-ravaged nation, where he is meeting with members of the country's dwindling Christian community, aiming to draw attention to their plight. The trip, which marks the first-ever papal visit to Iraq, also includes meetings with the country's top political and religious officials. It is the pontiff's first trip outside of Italy since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Waiting for Tokyo: How 110,000 Olympic volunteers put their lives on hold (Reuters)

More than 110,000 Olympic volunteers had their dream summer all mapped out for 2020. But now, with the Games postponed for a year due to the coronavirus pandemic and for many still in doubt, they are left waiting in limbo, lives on hold.

U.S. says Russian-backed outlets spread COVID-19 vaccine 'disinformation' (Reuters)

The United States has identified three online publications directed by Russia's intelligence services that it says are seeking to undermine COVID-19 vaccines produced by Pfizer and Moderna, a State Department spokeswoman said on Sunday.

Saudi Crown prince approved operation against Khashoggi: U.S. intelligence (Reuters)

Saudi Arabia's de facto ruler approved an operation to capture or kill murdered journalist Jamal Khashoggi in 2018, according to a released U.S. intelligence report as the U.S. sanctioned some of those involved but not the crown prince himself.

At least 20 dead, 600 wounded in Equatorial Guinea blasts (AP)

A series of explosions at a military barracks in Equatorial Guinea killed at least 20 people and wounded more than 600 others on Sunday, authorities said. President Teodoro Obiang Nguema said the explosion at 4 p.m. local time was due to the “negligent handling of dynamite” in the military barracks located in the neighborhood of Mondong Nkuantoma in Bata.





