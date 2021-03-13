ECM WORLD WATCH: NATIONAL AND GLOBAL NEWS

March 27, 2021 (San Diego’s East County) - East County Magazine's World Watch helps you be an informed citizen on important issues globally and nationally. As part of our commitment to reflect all voices and views, we include links to a variety of news sources representing a broad spectrum of political, religious, and social views. Top world and U.S. headlines include:

New shootings plunge Biden, Congress into gun control debate (The Hill)

President Biden on Tuesday urged Congress to enact meaningful gun reforms after the second mass shooting in under a week, plunging Washington back into a familiar debate where lawmakers have stalemated in recent years.

Biden will deploy FEMA to care for teenagers and children crossing border in record numbers (Washington Post)

The Biden administration is deploying the Federal Emergency Management Agency to the Mexico border to help care for thousands of unaccompanied migrant teens and children who are arriving in overwhelming numbers …It is part of what DHS said would be a 90-day government-wide effort at the border, where an unprecedented number of minors are arriving without their parents each day and must be sheltered and cared for until they can be placed with a vetted sponsor, usually a parent or relative already living in the United States.

U.S. facing biggest migrant surge in 20 years: Homeland Security (Reuters)

The United States is facing the biggest surge of migrants at its southwestern border in 20 years, the homeland security secretary said on Tuesday as the Biden administration races to handle an influx of children trying to cross the U.S.-Mexico border alone.

How GOP-backed voting measures could create hurdles for tens of millions of voters (Washington Post)

At least 250 new laws have been proposed in 43 states to limit mail, early in-person and Election Day voting.

Civil rights groups challenge Georgia voting restrictions (Reuters)

Georgia’s sweeping new voting restrictions came under attack, with civil rights groups challenging them in court and President Biden saying the Justice Department was examining what he called an “atrocity” of a law…Among other limits, the Republican-backed law enacted on Thursday imposes stricter identification requirements, limits drop boxes, gives lawmakers the power to take over local elections and shortens the early voting period for all runoff elections. It also makes it a misdemeanor for people to offer food and water to voters here in line, in a state where people sometimes wait for hours in the heat to vote.

Ban on US water shutoffs could have prevented thousands of Covid deaths – study (Guardian)

Researchers say half a million infections might have been stopped if more states had suspended disconnections during pandemic

Dislodging the huge ship blocking the Suez Canal could take 'days to weeks,' as the traffic jam builds (CNN)

Shipping experts believe it could take days or even weeks to free the 224,000-ton vessel that is wedged across the Suez Canal, blocking one of the world's busiest waterways since Tuesday.

China adopts new laws to ensure only 'patriots' can govern Hong Kong (Guardian)

UK foreign secretary Dominic Raab accuses Beijing of hollowing out the space for democratic debate

Myanmar suppression "like Tiananmen Square" as police shoot protesters, killing at least 9 (Reuters)



Myanmar security forces opened fire on protests against military rule on Wednesday killing nine people, witnesses and media reported, a day after neighbouring countries called for restraint and offered to help Myanmar resolve the crisis.

Brazil’s Covid Outbreak Pushes Hospitals to Brink of Collapse (New York Times)

The virus has killed more than 300,000 people in Brazil, its spread aided by a highly contagious variant, political infighting and distrust of science.