ECM World Watch: national and global news

January 25, 2026 (San Diego) -- As part of our commitment to reflect all voices and views, we include links to a variety of news sources representing a broad spectrum of political, religious, and social views. Top world and U.S. headlines include:

U.S.

WORLD

U.S.

Sweeping US defense bill passes, with Ukraine, Venezuela provisions defying Trump (Reuters)

The U.S. Senate voted overwhelmingly on Wednesday to advance a $901 billion bill setting policy for the Pentagon… The Senate backed the bill by 77 to 20, with strong support from both parties. The House passed the bill last week, by 312 to 112, also with broad bipartisan support. In a break with Trump, whose fellow Republicans hold majorities in both the House and Senate, this year's NDAA includes several provisions to boost security in Europe, despite Trump's release earlier this month of a National Security Strategy seen as friendly to Russia and a reassessment of the U.S. relationship with Europe.

Should Congress bar big investors from buying single-family homes? (San Diego Union-Tribune)

President Donald Trump said recently on social media he would ask Congress to stop large investors and private equity firms from buying single-family homes. His plan did not have many details but echoed a common refrain across the U.S. that investors should not own homes and that they drive up prices.

Trump bans travel from 5 more countries, imposes new limits on others (AP)

The Republican administration announced it was expanding the list of countries whose citizens are banned from entering the U.S. to include Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan and Syria. The administration also fully restricted travel on people with Palestinian Authority-issued travel documents. People who already have visas, are lawful permanent residents of the U.S. or have certain visa categories such as diplomats or athletes, or whose entry into the country is believed to serve the U.S. interest, are all exempt from the restrictions. The proclamation said the changes go into effect on Jan. 1.

Trump administration seeks to ramp up denaturalization of some US citizens, New York Times reports (Reuters)

The Trump administration intends to increase its efforts to strip some naturalized Americans of their U.S. citizenship, the New York Times reported on Wednesday, citing internal guidance. The U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services guidance, which was issued on Tuesday, asks its field offices to "supply Office of Immigration Litigation with 100-200 denaturalization cases per month" in the upcoming 2026 fiscal year, according to the newspaper. That would mark a dramatic increase in denaturalization cases, which, according to the Immigrant Legal Resource Center, stood at about 11 per year between 1990 and 2017.

CNN poll finds majority of Americans say Trump is focused on the wrong priorities (CNN )

Public opinion on nearly every aspect of President Donald Trump’s first year back in the White House is negative, a new CNN poll conducted by SSRS finds, with a majority of Americans saying Trump is focused on the wrong priorities and doing too little to address cost of living. / A majority, 58%, calls the first year of Trump’s term a failure…. / While Americans call the economy their foremost concern, American democracy ranks as a clear second – and among Democrats, it’s a top issue. It also stands at the top of the list of reasons why Americans disapprove of the president’s performance.

How Social Security has gotten worse under Trump (Washington Post)

The Social Security Administration — the sprawling federal agency that delivers retirement, disability and survivor benefits to 74 million Americans — began the second Trump administration with a hostile takeover. It ends the year in turmoil. A diminished workforce has struggled to respond to up to 6 million pending cases in its processing centers and 12 million transactions in its field offices — record backlogs that have delayed basic services to millions of customers, according to internal agency documents and dozens of interviews.

Project 2025 Architects Release New Policy Plan for 2026 (NOTUS)

The Heritage Foundation is building on its polarizing agenda for the Trump administration... Priorities include measures to more actively root out “deep state” actors within the federal government, distancing the U.S. economy from China and continuing to reduce the size and scope of the federal government...One section calls for restoring the “nuclear family to the center of American life and to reduce both the demand and supply for abortion at all stages... Other policy priorities include advancing American energy through streamlined infrastructure permitting, “holding Big Tech accountable by enforcing antitrust and other laws and proposing new measures to end its abuses” and “ensuring election integrity” by requiring proof of U.S. citizenship to vote and eliminating ranked-choice voting.

Trump administration's posts echo rhetoric linked to extremist groups (PBS News Hour)

Just weeks into the new year, the Trump administration has rolled out a campaign across departments that draws on images and ideas borrowed from right-wing and white nationalist circles.

NPR investigation shows how the government tried to erase information about January 6 (NPR)

Since President Trump returned to office, his administration has actively tried to erase government information about the January 6, 2021, attack by his supporters on the U.S. Capitol. Now on the fifth anniversary of the attack, NPR is preserving the history of that day. We've created a public archive, featuring hundreds of videos submitted as evidence, a timeline of events and our own searchable database of those cases, plus a two-part podcast on that day and the aftermath.

Senate Republicans block Venezuela war powers resolution (NPR)

Republicans in the Senate have blocked a war powers resolution that would have required President Trump to secure authorization from Congress before launching any further military operations in Venezuela.

Trump threatens to use the Insurrection Act to end protests in Minneapolis(AP)

President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to invoke the Insurrection Act and deploy troops to quell persistent protests against the federal officers sent to Minneapolis to enforce his administration’s massive immigration crackdown.

DOJ Argues Protesters Don’t Have Constitutional Right to Observe Immigration Agents(NOTUS)

A Department of Justice attorney said in a Minnesota federal court Tuesday that there is no First Amendment protection for observing police. The assertion came during a hearing in the lawsuit Minnesota protesters brought against the Trump administration claiming immigration agents arrested, pepper sprayed and intimidated them without cause. While the lawsuit preceded the fatal shooting of Renee Nicole Good, protesters cited the incident in asking the federal judge to temporarily stop federal agents from retaliating against them.

The Hidden Consequence of Soaring Food Costs Is Emerging at Self-Checkout (Food & Wine)

Self-checkout theft is climbing as grocery costs continue to rise. New data shows a sharp increase in shoppers admitting to it, revealing how economic pressure is changing decisions at the register. Twenty-seven percent of users now admit to purposefully not scanning items, up from 15% just two years ago, according to a new survey from LendingTree released as the holiday shopping season peaks. The jump comes as grocery costs continue to climb and economic pressure on lower-income households grows.

New redesigned coins marking nation's 250th birthday begin circulating today (NPR)

New coins begin to circulate today, commemorating the 250th anniversary of the United States' founding. The coins feature pilgrims and early presidents... But other coins honoring civil rights figures and suffragettes won't be minted. In a break with tradition, the U.S. Mint is also considering issuing a $1 coin with the face of the current president, Donald Trump, a move usually shunned as a symbol of monarchy. That has sparked pushback from some lawmakers and members of an advisory committee whose design recommendations were overruled.

Trump says he's dropping push for National Guard in Chicago, LA and Portland, Oregon, for now (AP)

President Donald Trump said he’s dropping — for now — his push to deploy National Guard troops in Chicago, Los Angeles and Portland, Oregon, a move that comes after legal roadblocks hung up the effort. Trump said in a social media post Wednesday that he’s removing the Guard troops for now. “We will come back, perhaps in a much different and stronger form, when crime begins to soar again - Only a question of time!” he wrote.

FCC scrubs own reference as 'independent' agency from website after Dem's testy exchange with chairman (Fox)

The Federal Communications Commission…(FCC) quietly removed its own "independent" label from its website after Chairman Brendan Carr had a tense exchange with a Democratic lawmaker on Capitol Hill. On Wednesday, Carr appeared before the Senate Commerce Committee….Sen. Ben Ray Luján, D-N.M., grilled Carr on whether he thought the FCC is an "independent" agency…Luján then presented a printout of the FCC's website that stated it’s an "independent U.S. government agency overseen by Congress." "So is your website wrong? Is your website lying?" the Democrat pressed. "Possibly," Carr responded.

Oglala Sioux Tribe says three tribal members arrested in Minneapolis are in ICE detention (AP)

Three of the four Oglala Sioux Tribe members who were arrested in Minneapolis on Friday have been transferred to an ICE facility at Fort Snelling, President Frank Star Comes Out said ... when tribal nation reached out to the agency it was provided with only the first names of the men. Homeland Security refused to release more information, unless the tribe “entered into an immigration agreement with ICE.”

﻿ Court says Trump admin illegally blocked billions in clean energy grants to Democratic states (AP)

U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta said the administration’s action violated the Constitution’s equal protection requirements. “Defendants freely admit that they made grant-termination decisions primarily — if not exclusively — based on whether the awardee resided in a state whose citizens voted for President Trump in 2024,” Mehta wrote in a 17-page opinion…

Medical Examiner: Cuban Immigrant’s Death in Texas ICE Jail Was from “Asphyxia Due to Neck and Chest Compression” (Democracy Now)

The death of a Cuban immigrant who was jailed in an ICE detention camp in Texas was likely a homicide. That’s according to The Washington Post, which reported El Paso County’s medical examiner found the preliminary cause of death for 55-year-old Geraldo Lunas Campos was “asphyxia due to neck and chest compression.”

WORLD

Trump reversal on Greenland followed push by aides against military option, sources say (Reuters)

President Donald Trump's retreat from threats of force as an option for acquiring Greenland capped weeks of policy chaos, as top aides scrambled both to accommodate the president's demands and ease the panic they caused among U.S. allies...In remarks on Wednesday at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Trump ruled out using military force after weeks of refusing to do so, and in a social media post said he would no longer be imposing tariffs that he had threatened to put into effect on February 1.

State Department suspending immigrant visas for 75 countries, citing public assistance concerns (AP)

The State Department said Wednesday it will suspend the processing of immigrant visas for citizens of 75 countries, including Afghanistan, Iran, Russia and Somalia, whose nationals the Trump administration has deemed likely to require public assistance while living in the United States…. The suspension, which will begin Jan. 21, will not apply to applicants seeking non-immigrant visas, or temporary tourist or business visas...While federal law already required those seeking permanent residency or legal status to prove they wouldn't be a public charge, Trump in his first term widened the range of benefit programs that could disqualify applicants, and the guidelines in the cable appear to go further in scope... It said consular officials must consider a range of specific details about people seeking visas, including their age, health, family status, finances, education, skills and any past use of public assistance regardless of the country. It also said they should assess applicants' English proficiency and can do so by conducting interviews in English.

Iran report says 16,500 dead in ‘genocide under digital darkness’ (London Times)

Witnesses tell of the brutality inflicted on those taking part in anti-regime protests... The Sunday Times has obtained a new report from doctors on the ground, which says at least 16,500 protesters have died and 330,000 have been injured, most of them in two days of utter slaughter in the most brutal crackdown by the clerical regime in its 47-year existence.

US will exit 66 international organizations as it further retreats from global cooperation (AP)

The Trump administration will withdraw from dozens of international organizations, including the U.N.'s population agency and the U.N. treaty that establishes international climate negotiations, as the U.S. further retreats from global cooperation…. Many of the targets are U.N.-related agencies, commissions and advisory panels that focus on climate, labor, migration and other issues the Trump administration has categorized as catering to diversity and “woke” initiatives. Other non-U.N. organizations on the list include the Partnership for Atlantic Cooperation, the International Institute for Democracy and Electoral Assistance, and the Global Counterterrorism Forum.

Trump's appointment of envoy to Greenland sparks new tension with Denmark (AP)

Trump called repeatedly during his presidential transition and the early months of his second term for U.S. jurisdiction over Greenland, and has not ruled out military force to take control of the mineral-rich, strategically located Arctic island. In March, Vice President JD Vance visited a remote U.S. military base in Greenland and accused Denmark of under-investing there…On Sunday, Trump announced [Louisiana governor Jeff] Landry’s appointment [to serve as the U.S. ‌special envoy to Greenland, the vast, semi-autonomous territory of Denmark]...Landry wrote in a post on social media that “it’s an honor to serve you in this volunteer position to make Greenland a part of the U.S.”

Death toll in crackdown on protests in Iran spikes to at least 538, activists say (AP)

A crackdown on nationwide protests in Iran has killed at least 538 people and even more are feared dead, activists said Sunday, while Tehran warned that the U.S. military and Israel would be “legitimate targets” if America uses force to protect demonstrators. / Another over 10,600 people have been detained over the two weeks of protests…

Hundreds of schoolchildren taken captive in Nigeria mass kidnapping have been released (10 News)

"Not a single pupil is left in captivity," the government announced in a message about the students' release.

Finland's battle against fake news starts in preschool classrooms (AP)

The battle against fake news in Finland starts in preschool classrooms. For decades, the Nordic nation has woven media literacy, including the ability to analyze different kinds of media and recognize disinformation, into its national curriculum for students as young as 3 years old. The coursework is part of a robust anti-misinformation program to make Finns more resistant to propaganda and false claims, especially those crossing over the 1,340-kilometer (830-mile) border with neighboring Russia.

Protests erupt in Iran over currency's plunge to record low (AP)

Iran’s largest protests in three years erupted Monday after the country’s currency plummeted to a record low against the U.S. dollar, and the head of the Central Bank resigned… Iran’s rial on Sunday plunged to 1.42 million to the dollar…According to the state statistics center, the inflation rate in December rose to 42.2% from the same period last year…. Food prices rose 72% and health and medical items were up 50% from December last year, according to the statistics center.

U.S.

