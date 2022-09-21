EL CAJON’S MAYOR STANDS UP FOR LAKESIDE RESIDENTS PROTESTING SEX OFFENDER PLACEMENTS

By Shiloh Ireland

September 21, 2022 (Lakeside) -- At 5:45 pm on September 17th, 50 neighbors gathered for a third protest against the placement of five sex offenders in a house in their close-knit family neighborhood. Their first protest was September 11th... Mayor Wells of El Cajon attended and offered support, though has no jurisdiction over unincorporated El Cajon, but responded to residents’ invitation to come out.

When asked if he would talk to the supervisors or anyone else, he replied, "I would be happy to meet with them. This an East County problem.” Wells says of the predators, “Why are they placed here and the County is doing nothing to stop it? There are kids all over the place here. East County is where people are sent when people don't want them in their neighborhood."

I asked if this was a state issue and he replied, "I believe it is a county issue. Someone with authority needs to address this."

The predators were all placed in the same home in their Lakeside neighborhood without any notification to residents other than posting the address on the Megan’s Law website.

Mountain High Construction LLC is the current owner of the property, according to this document. The LLC is registered in Wyoming and lists Nichole Casillas as manager. Over a week ago, protesters staged a second protest at Coldwell Banker West, Chula Vista, where Nichole Casilllas works as a realtor.

Neighbors have reached out to numerous county and state officials to voice their desire that that sexual predators not be housed in their neighborhood, which is comprised of many children. At this time, no official has assisted residents with their concerns, except Cajon Valley School District, which has provided door pick up of kids in the immediate area of the house in order that the children do not have to walk past the housed sexual predators.

This small community feels that government has failed them. Now they are asking for a pro bono attorney to represent them. Residents have launched a GoFundMe page called “Help Protect Lakeside” to raise funds for legal costs to fight this action.

Realtor and mortgage banker Anthony Carnevale of this community posted an attachment of the legal documents and pathway of how this home became a transitional living residence for sex offenders. Carnevale said, “I believe after reading documents, the HHS of San Diego County was involved in this.”

On September 21st, this reporter sent a communication to Supervisors Joel Anderson, Nathan Fletcher, Nora Vargas, Terra Lawson-Remer, and Jim Desmond as well as to StateSenator Brian Jones, Assemblyman Randy Voepel and Congressman Darrell Issa for clarification of who has jurisdiction in this placement and for response to community demands to end housing sexual predators in their neighborhood.

ECM has not yet received a response.