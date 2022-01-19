EL CAJON ARTIST WINS BEST OF THEME AWARD; EXHIBIT OPEN THROUGH JANUARY 29

Photo: “Returning Light” by Elaine Harvey, Mixed Media, 22 x 30 in. Image courtesy of San Diego Watercolor Society

January 19, 2022 (El Cajon) - Elaine Harvey, an artist and resident of El Cajon, California, has won the Best of Theme award in the continuingly competitive January 2022 San Diego Watercolor Society (SDWS) Member’s exhibition “The New Purple is Black”, an in-gallery show of the SDWS at 2825 Dewey Road in Liberty Station, San Diego, CA. Newman’s painting entitled “Returning Light” was selected by prominent local artist and juror Linda Doll for this honor, out of 220 entries. Doll said of the painting, “This painting has energy, with both subtle color and brilliant color, it has the movement of butterflies or of fireflies. There is always something moving, making it an energetic piece. It is definitely a beautiful painting.”

Harvey is an honor graduate of San Diego State University where she studied Art, Education, and English. After completing her formal education, she studied with many noted watermedia artists, developing a style of her own, mixing abstraction and realism, enhanced and inspired by the natural flow of her watermedia materials.

She is recognized for her innovative paintings and collages done in acrylic, watercolor, and mixed media. The winner of more than 75 awards in local and national exhibitions, she also teaches art classes and workshops, juried exhibitions and has been featured in a number of publications and on the cover and editorial page of The Artists Magazine. She has earned the right of Signature Membership in the National Watercolor Society, San Diego Watercolor Society, and the Western Federation of Watercolor Societies, among others. She has won numerous awards all around the United States.

Harvey has taught numerous classes and workshops at the Athenaeum School of the Arts, the University of California, San Diego Extension, and by many art organizations. More information about Elaine and her work can be found at https://www.zhibit.org/elaineharvey

The Gallery Exhibit will run through Saturday January 29, 2022 at the SDWS gallery at 2528 Dewey Road in Liberty Station. Paintings can be viewed and purchased from the gallery as well as on the SDWS website at https://www.sdws.org/galleryart.php?cat=6991.

ABOUT SAN DIEGO WATERCOLOR SOCIETY

The San Diego Watercolor Society, a 501(C)(3) non-profit organization founded in 1965, is dedicated to expanding the appreciation of and involvement in watermedia painting through education, exhibition and promotion. More information can be found at http://www.sdws.org.