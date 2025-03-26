EL CAJON COUNCIL UNANIMOUSLY ADOPTS ANTISEMITISM RESOLUTION

By Karen Pearlman

Photo: Rabbi Scott Meltzer said his synagogue in San Diego has twice been vandalized with antisemitic graffiti.

March 26, 2025 (El Cajon) -- The El Cajon City Council took a step toward condemning hate by unanimously voting for a resolution to adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s Working Definition of Antisemitism.

The City Council’s 5-0 vote Tuesday afternoon came on the heels of 40 public speakers weighing in on the resolution to condemn antisemitism, introduced earlier this month by El Cajon Mayor Bill Wells and Councilman Gary Kendrick.

“Antisemitism reared its ugly head again with the murder of 1,200 innocent men, women, children and babies by Hamas on October 7th," Kendrick said, referring to the U.S.-designated terrorist group’s attack in Israel on Oct. 7, 2023. “I have several Jewish friends who are afraid to go out in public. Jewish students have been attacked at colleges. This hate must stop. This resolution is a small step in that process.”

The IHRA’s definition of antisemitism will be used as an education resource for police and other departments in the city of El Cajon.

It reads: “Antisemitism is a certain perception of Jews, which may be expressed as hatred toward Jews. Rhetorical and physical manifestations of antisemitism are directed toward Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and/or their property, toward Jewish community institutions and religious facilities.”

The resolution includes contemporary examples of antisemitism, adopted by the IHRA on May 26, 2016, as an important tool to address antisemitism.

Wells said he was sent a social media post from a group that calls itself the “Jewish Voice for Peace,” which accused the mayor of intending to give orders to the city’s police department “to arrest anybody for a hate crime” for making a statement negative about Israel, which Wells said wasn’t true.

Public speaker Spenser Little (right) said he didn’t agree with the resolution and felt it was an unfair “application of language” and an attempt to stop criticism of Israel. He spoke of the city’s large number of refugees from the Middle East who have emigrated to America to get away from violence.

“El Cajon’s full of children that are from war-torn countries watching this happen in another country, and now they can’t speak their mind freely… and the freedom of speech to say what’s happening right in front of them,” Little said. “The silencing of the community to not talk about what the truth is, (what is) happening, is what concerns me.”

Speaker Tina Bernard (left), who said she converted to Judaism many years ago, said that those opposing this definition are doing it “because they want to continue their behaviors unchecked.”

Bernard said that the Jewish community and others “deserve a clear definition that protects against hate, safeguarding not just Jews but the values of mutual respect and co- existence that underpin our western democracy.

“It helps our line between free speech and hate crimes --and that line has gotten way too blurred lately.”

Another speaker, Julie Litman, called adopting the IHRA language of antisemitism “not simply a symbolic act -- it’s a moral imperative.”

“Antisemitism is a present-day crisis and it’s growing,” Litman said. “Jewish communities, like all others, deserve to feel safe, respected and valued, and when we let hate go unchallenged and when we let prejudice and false accusations fester, we all suffer.”

Litman said the IHRA verbiage sends a clear message that hate will not be tolerated, “no matter what it takes, and we’re ensuring that the next generation grows up in a community that stands up against injustice and stands with those who face discrimination.

“It’s more than just about the Jewish community, it’s about our shared humanity and it’s about making El Cajon a place where everybody, regardless of their background, can live in peace.”

Julia Gomez (right), interim managing director of the ACLU of San Diego and Imperial counties, said her group had sent a letter to the City Council urging a no vote on the resolution on antisemitism.

“The First Amendment applies to all of us, including those whose positions do not align with their with their government’s political stances,” Gomez said. “Any attempt to silence their voices is patently undemocratic. The ACLU staunchly defends their rights to criticize domestic and foreign governments. The IHRA definition on anti-Semitism is overbroad and correctly equates protected political speech with discrimination.”

Some speakers spoke to conflating anti-Zionism -- or opposition to the Israeli state -- with antisemitism, which is the discrimination, violence or dehumanizing action toward Jews.

Jose Cortes said he was “really disappointed to see how easy and very quickly we’re moving our proposal that really kind of exceeds the scope of the local City Council.”

Cortes said the resolution “kind of reduces and kind of divorces the genuine anti-Semitism that’s happening even here in El Cajon as recently as July from the very real systems that also affect Islamophobia, racism, homophobia (and) transphobia.”

While some public speakers at the meeting shared concerns that the resolution would chill free speech, Councilman Steve Goble said he didn’t think that was the case.

The resolution also mentions the city’s commitment to protecting freedom of speech and expression.

“We need to protect people who feel threatened by their very existence,” Goble said.

Rabbi Scott Meltzer of Ohr Shalom Synagogue in the Bankers Hill area of San Diego encouraged people to read the working definition of antisemitism and read the city’s resolution.

“While criticism of Israel is sincere and legitimate in all places where it is sincere and legitimate, it cannot be used as an opportunity for antisemitism,” Meltzer said. “That is rather than people being falsely accused of antisemitic comments when they criticize Israel, we are now finding that antisemitism is being given to the community couched as anti-Israel rhetoric.

“Just recently my synagogue twice was vandalized. Clearly, vandalizing the synagogue is an antisemitic act and the comments that were made on all the buildings were anti-Israel comments.”

City Manager Graham Mitchell said the IHRA Working Definition of Antisemitism will “address antisemitism and all other forms of discrimination directed toward anyone within El Cajon.”

Mitchell said the resolution references the city’s diverse population and calls for nondiscrimination against all, including minority groups, refugees, immigrants and asylum seekers.

Although statistics on antisemitic acts in El Cajon were not available, and numbers for 2024 not tabulated, the Anti-Defamation League reported that the greater San Diego area recorded 108 incidents of antisemitic assault, vandalism and harassment in 2023, soaring to 200 percent above the previous record of 36 in 2022.

The numbers reflect a global trend as Jewish communities worldwide face have faced heightened tensions and hatred in response to the Oct. 7, 2023 massacre and ongoing conflict – as seen on college campuses, in public areas and at anti-Israel demonstrations.

Alberto Mansur (left), a Mexican-American Jew, told the city council that “being a Jew is easy… until it’s not easy.”

“It’s not easy when people hate you for being a Jew,” Mansur said. “Not because of who you are but because of what you are. Being a Jew is being hated from both the left and from the right… Adopting (the IHRA verbiage) is crucial in saving our Jewish communities from violence and discrimination especially in light of rising antisemitism today.”

The dramatic spike of antisemitic acts in San Diego included 58 incidents post-Oct. 7, 2023 (during the last 85 days of the year). The San Diego region has about 100,000 Jews, making up about 3 percent of the greater population, according to the American Jewish Committee.

The ADL also reports that antisemitic incidents across the U.S. have skyrocketed 360 percent in the aftermath of the attack in Israel. With a population of about 6.3 million, Jews make up about 2 percent of the total U.S. population.

Nicole Murray-Ramirez of the San Diego Human Relations Commission, said that “hate crimes against the Jewish community is at an all-time high.”

“Jewish students are not safe at our region’s colleges and universities, and have been threatened and harassed,” said Murray-Ramirez, who added that he also has been discriminated against as a Latino Catholic man. “Nazi hate material has been plastered around Jewish neighborhoods and temples threatening children and families. In my over 16 years of state, county and city service, I’ve never witnessed such hate as that toward the Jewish community and now more than ever, we need the IHRA definition.”